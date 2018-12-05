SC directs Punjab govt to constitute new JIT in Model Town case

ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP):The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered the Punjab government to constitute a fresh Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for probing the Model Town incident.

A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar heard a petition filed by Bisma Amjad, the daughter of a woman who was killed along with 13 others in the Model Town incident and wrapped up the case after getting assurance from the Punjab government regrading setting up the new JIT.