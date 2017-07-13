SC directs PTI chief to submit financial details of London flat by July 25

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): The Supreme Court on Thursday directed

the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to submit

documents regarding financial details of his London flat by July

25.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief

Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial

and Justice Faisal Arab heard the case filed by Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi seeking disqualification

of PTI chief Imran Khan and its Secretary General Jahangir Tareen

over hiding of assets.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Naeem Bukhari counsel

for PTI informed the bench that PTI’s legal counsel in the case,

Anwar Mansoor, was undergoing treatment for heart ailment in

America, citing his absence as the reason for the delay in the

submission of documents.

He said that Anwar Mansoor would return to the country on

July 27, after his heart surgery.

The chief justice observed that the case will have to

be disposed of swiftly for it was not an ordinary case. He

also expressed displeasure over PTI for submitting documents in

portions and directed the counsel to provide all documents

together before the next hearing.

Naeem Bukhari said that documents to substantiate

Imran Khan’s earning abroad have been received and would soon

be placed before the court. The (PTI) have also retrieved the

record of party’s foreign funds, which would also be presented to

the court before next hearing, he added.

The chief justice remarked that the court was interested in the

documents and not the reason for the delay.

The court sought reply of two questions from Imran

Khan regarding evidence of foreign income and purchase of

London flat.

The chief justice remarked that the court wanted to verify that

no money was sent from Pakistan.

The court directed the PTI counsel to submit details by July 25,

and adjourned hearing of the case.