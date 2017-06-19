SC directs JIT to complete Panama Papers probe within deadline

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the Panama Papers case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to continue its work without any pressure and complete the task within the deadline.

A three-member special implementation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, heard the case, filed by JIT.

Raising numerous questions over the conduct of Intelligence Bureau (IB) in the matter, the court warned it against harassing the JIT members.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked that the harassment of JIT members must be stopped forthwith, otherwise the court would have to pass the orders.

Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh asked the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to inform the IB officials for immediately stopping harassment of the probe team members.

He asked whether the agency was working for some private individuals or the state.

The bench directed the Attorney General to inform the court on Tuesday as what action should be taken against the IB with regard to the charges levelled by the JIT.

The bench remarked that the media or political leaders cannot regulate the framework of judiciary.

The court also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate a probe into the tampering of the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)’s records, as alleged by the joint investigation team.

The court then adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.