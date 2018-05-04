SC directs to hold judiciary inquiry in journalists manhandling case

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP):Supreme Court Friday directed to conduct a judicial inquiry in the case of journalists who were manhandled by the federal capital’s police while they were celebrating World Press Freedom Day on the other day.

A three-member bench chaired by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar directed Sessions Judge Sohail Nasir to conduct a judicial inquiry and sought report within 10 days.

Hearing a suo moto notice in connection with media persons manhandling, Justice Nisar inquired from the deputy commissioner (DC) that when was Section 144 imposed in the federal capital?

To this DC replied that the law was in place since 2014.

“who ordered you to exercise it? did you forget about the human rights while imposing Section 144?” the chief justice asked.

He remarked that the journalists were holding a peaceful protest and it was inappropriate to use force against peaceful protesters.

Islamabad Inspector General Sultan Azam Taimuri informed the apex court that the journalists were allegedly trying to break the barriers when they were stopped from entering the Red Zone area.

The chief justice remarked that section 144 was only for specific events adding that this was a black British law that allowed authorities to apprehend a group of five people or more on their own will.

He further noted that while the law was implemented throughout the world, however it was used in a different manner as compared to Pakistan.

It may added that on Thursday, journalists were marching towards the Parliament at D-Chowk, where the police barred them from moving any further. This led to a tussle between the marchers and the policemen.

Following the incident, the chief justice took a suo moto notice and sought report from the administration.