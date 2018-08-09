SC directs ECP to make sure voting facility for expatriates in by-polls

ISLAMABAD, Aug 09 (APP):Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure voting facility for overseas Pakistanis in by-elections.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, also directed the commission to make such mechanism which should be ready before Eid holidays.

During course of proceedings, Secretary ECP Babar Yaqoob pleaded before the bench that the commission could make possible this exercise in limited constituency.

However CJ rejected the plea and directed them to make possible in all constituencies in which by-poll going to be held, but such votes would be counted separately as postal ballot papers.

Meanwhile Chief expressed concerned over failure of Result Transmission System (RTS).

To which Secretary informed the court that RTS was not failed however it was slow as it was fifth largest in the world.

Subsequently, the bench while passing said directions adjourned further hearing of the case till August 15.