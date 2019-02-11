SC directs defence ministry to complete inquiry in Asghar Khan case within 4 weeks

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Supreme Court Monday directed Ministry of Defence to complete investigation against its officials involved in the light of its 2012 verdict in Asghar Khan case, within four weeks.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case moved by late air chief marshal Asghar Khan in 1996 alleging that two senior army officers and then-president Ghulam Ishaq Khan had doled out Rs140 million among several politicians to rig the 1990 polls against late Benazir Bhutto.On Dec 29, 2018, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) while submitting its response, suggested apex court to close the case regarding implementation of Asghar Khan verdict as there were not enough evidence to proceed it any further.

However, former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar sought reply from the legal heirs of Asghar Khan, who demanded the logical conclusion of case. Subsequently, Justice Nisar ordered to fix the case to the court for hearing.

During course of proceeding, Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked attorney general that why Ministry of Defence did not initiate any action against the responsible.

To which attorney general said after completing inquiry and legal procedure, it would be forwarded for further course of action if there was any case of fraud or loss to the national exchequer then a strict action would be taken against the culprits.

He also informed on bench’s query that Muttahida Qaumi Movement London head Altaf Hussain’s name was also mentioned in the FIA report, however, he is abroad and talks are underway with the British government in this regard and major development is expected soon.

The bench maintained that the FIA report would be reviewed along with defence ministry’s reply and then, court would pass any order.