SC directs Dar to appear or be ready for cancellation of passport

ISLAMABAD, Jul 09 (APP):The Supreme Court Monday directed former finance minister Ishaq Dar to appear before it within three days or be ready for cancellation of his passport over persistent absence.

The three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar heard a sou moto notice in connection with the appointment of Attaul Haq Qasmi as Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan Television (PTV).

During the course of proceedings, the CJP observed that Dar was not taking the judicial proceedings seriously. He was involved in the matter and he had to appear before the court, he added.

“Dar is absconding and we will conduct an inquiry if he failed to appear before the court again,” the CJP said while giving him another chance to appear before the apex court.

Justice Nisar remarked that the court would do whatever it was necessary to ensure Dar’s return to the country. His red warrant could be issued if necessary, he added.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked as to why Dar was not returning to the country while former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, who had been sentenced, were returning to Pakistan.

It may be added on last date of hearing, the apex court had issued notices to Pervaiz Rashid, the then information minister, Muhammad Azam, the then information secretary, Waqar Masood, the then finance secretary and Ishaq Dar, the then finance minister, who had approved Qasmi’s salary, perks and privileges.

Qasmi was appointed PTV chairman in 2015 but he appointed himself its MD in April 2017 as well with all benefits.