SC directs better usage of property donated by Sardar Korray Khan in Muzaffar Garh

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday directed the stakeholders concerned to submit within seven days, the recommendations for better usage of the land donated by Sardar Korray Khan in Muzaffar Garh, Punjab and the summary of all judicial cases of the matter since 1992 to the apex court.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was hearing the case pertaining to matter of corruption in sale of Auqaf department’s property in Muzafar Garh.

The Chief Justice questioned that how much property, Sardar Korray Khan transferred to the trust to which Additional Attorney General responded that he transferred around 10,000 acres of land to the trust.

The Chief Justice said how pious man was he who donated 10,000 acres of land to the trust, however he regretted that the land could not be utilized according to will of Sardar Korray Khan.

Additional Advocate General Punjab said that offices of Judicial Complex and Finance Department were built on the property owned by trust. Justice Ejaz ul Hassan asked who will make payment for the government offices that were built on the donated land.

The petitioner said donation by Sardar Korray Khan was aimed at providing quality education to the residents of district Muzaffar Garh and that was why a school against his name was also established during his life.

In his remarks, Saqib Nisar said what Sardar Korray Khan desire was in fact need of the hour. He said the court wanted to make use of the donated land according to will of Sardar Korray Khan.

Supreme Court directed all stakeholders to sit together in a bid to resolve the matter.

Hearing of the case was adjourned for 10 days.