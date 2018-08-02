SC declares Talal ineligible for five years in contempt case

ISLAMABAD, Aug 02 (APP):Supreme Court on Thursday convicted Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Talal Chaudhry in contempt of court proceedings and declared him ineligible to contest election for the next five years and hold public office.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed also imposed Rs. 100,000 fine on Talal Chaudhry under Article 204.The judgment was reserved earlier on July 11 after going through the arguments and testimony of witnesses in the case.

Talal Chuadhry who was also a former interior minister for state was present along with his lawyer Kamran Murtaza in the court room.

The Supreme Court had taken suo-motu notice on February 1 on his anti-judiciary remarks and later initiated contempt of court proceeding against him.