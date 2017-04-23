SC decision on Panama Papers in PM favour : Dr. Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr.Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Sunday said the decision of Supreme Court on Panama Papers case was in favour of the Prime Minister.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said Panama Papers case would be closed once for all after Joint Investigation Team (JIT) complete investigation.

The Prime Minister would also acquitted from JIT, he said.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and its leadership were the most papular among the people of the country and result of by-election in Talagang was its evidence.

Replying to a question, he said many corruption cases had been registered against the previous government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and that were registered by the courts suo moto actions not by PML-N.

The minister said he was astonished that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had accepted the verdict of Supreme Court on first day but the very next day started protest.

He said PTI desire for the prime minister’s resignation would never fulfil.