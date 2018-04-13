National 
Nawaz, Tareen disqualified for lifetime

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):The Supreme Court on Friday disqualified former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, Jahangir Khan Tareen for lifetime.
The unanimous decision of five-member larger bench of the apex court regarding the disqualification was announced Friday.
The SC ruled that disqualification handed down under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution is for life.
The decision of the court was written by Justice Umar Atta Bandiyal while Justice Azmat Saeed had written additional notes on the decision.

