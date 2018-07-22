SC constitutionally obliged to protect people’s basic rights: CJP

KARACHI, Jul 22 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar Sunday said the Supreme Court was constitutionally obliged to safeguard the people’s basic rights.

The provision of fundamental rights to the people and help in resolving problems faced by them at the grassroots levels was a major responsibility of the Supreme Court, he said addressing a ceremony for re-activation of the Sewerage Water Treatment Plant (TP-III) here in old city area of t Mauripur.

The CJP said he held no personal agenda but he was only realising his obligations towards the people.

He noted that the treatment plant would be providing some 77 million treated water daily to localities of Mauripur, Lyari, Korangi, Malir and Haroonabad. The areas were reported to be water starved and the treated water would hopefully meet the requirements of their people, he added.

He said it should be pondered whether the nation was really conscious about the worth of natural resources at their disposal and that the same were finite. It was high time to take concrete measures for their conservation, he added.

“Life can not be imagined without water and we need to value it for a better Pakistan,” he said.

He also referred to positive response registered from across the country regarding Diamer Bhasha Dam Fund constituted by him adding that water resources in the northern areas were a gift of Allah and needed to be efficiently conserved and adequately utilised.

CJP Mian Saqib Nisar expressed his satisfaction about the improvement he registered in Karachi in terms of hygienic situation and cleanliness.

Acknowledging that much room for improvement still existed, he said equal attention was needed to sustain the achievements made by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and other departments during the past six months.

Earlier, Justice (retd) Amir Hani, chairman water commission, in his welcome address mentioned pace of development being made in terms of provision of clean water as well as sanitation with the hope that situation would definitely improve through proper monitoring and delivery of service by the departments concerned.

Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh, Sindh Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan, IGP-Sindh Amjad Javed Salimi and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.