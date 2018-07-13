SC clears Khaqan Abassi for NA-57

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Supreme Court on Friday dismissed appeal challenging former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s candidature for NA-57 Rawalpindi.

A two member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar dismissed plea after going through the arguments at length placed by the litigants and cleared Abbasi to contest the upcoming general election.

Masood Ahmed Abbasi, the petitioner alleged that former premier misstated facts” in his nomination paper for NA-57 Rawalpindi I constituency so he should not be permitted to join the electoral race and the verdict by the Lahore High Court should be annulled.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked the petitioner’s counsel about evidence if former prime minister Abbasi had concealed facts, to this the petitioner’s lawyer told the bench that Abbasi had tampered with records.

If there was any misdeclaration then point it out adding properties listed in income tax returns were also listed in the nomination papers then whats wrong there CJ added.

Further more, cj asked the petitioner that are you candidate from the same constituency.The answer was in negative.Chief Justice said if you have nothing with that then why you indulging Abbassi in litigation and dismissed the appeal.

On July 29, the Lahore High Court had allowed Abbasi to contest from his home constituency of NA-57 Rawalpindi I, against the appellate tribunal’s decision of rejecting his nomination papers and disqualifying him for life.