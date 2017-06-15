SC adjourns hearing of Panama implementation case till Monday

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the Panama implementation case till Monday.

A three-member special implementation bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan resumed hearing of JITs’ application regarding obstacles hindering its investigation into Panama papers case.

During the course of proceedings, Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf appeared before the bench.

As the Prime Minister is appearing before the joint investigation team (JIT) today for recording his statement, the JIT had requested the SC they can not appear before the court for hearing.

The bench adjourned hearing of the case till next Monday on the request of the JIT.