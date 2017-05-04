SC adjourns Hanif Abbasi’s petition against Imran till Monday

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Supreme Court Thursday adjourned

hearing of the petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

leader Hanif Abbasi against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chief

Imran Khan and Secretary General Jahangir Tareen for not disclosing

their assets and offshore companies before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) till Monday.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP)

Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice

Faisal Arab heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Hanif Abbasi’s counsel Akram

Sheikh said Naeem Ul Haq of PTI hold media talk after court proceedings of the case despite restriction by the apex court.

On this, the CJP remarked that the court was a sacred place and asked

the parties not to hold media talk in the court premises. Only lawyer can hold media talk, he added.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said people should avoid to use the case for

their personal benefits.

He said the apex court’s image is getting affected due to press

talks.

Akram Sheikh said Imran Khan and Jehangir Tarin should be

disqualified for hiding assets and submitting false statements to the ECP.

He also submitted documents pertaining to the foreign funding received

by the PTI.

He alleged that Imran caused loss to national exchequer due to tax

amnesty scheme.

He said according to the law no political party can get foreign funding

and all political parties annually are bound to submit details of income, resources and expenditures.

He said it is mandatory for all heads of political parties to submit

their certificates that they are not receiving foreign funding.

He said Imran Khan has hidden his assets so he should be

disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Akram Sheikh will continue his arguments on Monday (May 8).