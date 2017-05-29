SC acquits death row convict after remaining 12 years behind bars

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted a death row inmate after he languished 12 long years behind the bars.

A three member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard the appeal of convict against death sentence handed down to him by a trial court on charges of murdering three women.

The convict, Basharat Ali, was booked in the case of murdering three women in Sialkot in 2005. A trial court had handed down death sentence to Ali which was also upheld by the Lahore High Court.

The convict challanged the rejection of his appeal against the sentence by the LHC in the Supreme Court. The convict’s counsel Siddique Baloch pointed out at contradictions in the prosecution case, saying that the prosecution say the incident had happened at 10 am while the witnesses said it happened at 10 pm.

The court after hearing arguments of the counsel acquitted the convict for lack of evidence and contractions in the statements of the witnesses.

Justice Khosa reprimanded the prosecution; saying that the prosecution neither does its job properly not it has the courage to tell the truth.