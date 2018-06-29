SC accepts PSP plea challenging population census in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):Supreme Court on Monday accepted plea moved by Pak Serzameen Party (PSP) challenging recent population census in Karachi for hearing.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the objections raised by Registrar Office in chamber and after dismissing objections directed the office to fix the matter for hearing after General Election, 2018.

Chief Justice Nisar observed that the hearing on the petition would be held after the general election, due on July 25, as any proceedings prior to that could impact the polls.

Mustafa Kamal, Chairman of PSP, as a petitioner claimed that the population census conducted earlier this year had undercounted Karachi’s population, which in reality was over 30 million. The census showed the city’s population as around 15 million.