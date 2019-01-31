ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here Thursday unveiled monetary policy, increasing the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 10.25 percent with effective from February 1st 2019.
Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Tariq Bajwa unveiled the policy after the meeting of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which he said after detailed deliberations had decided to raise the policy rate.
SBP unveils monetary policy, hikes policy rate by 25 basis points to 10.25pc
