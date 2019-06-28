LAHORE, Jun 28 (APP):Sports Board Punjab, under the instructions of Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, is going to hold hockey summer camp from July 1 to trace young talented players from grassroots level.

According to details, the Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 male and female hockey camps will be organized at Gojra from first July at Gojra Hockey Stadium. The closing ceremony of month-long camp will be held on first August 2019.

Chief SBP Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk will supervise the proceedings of the camp.