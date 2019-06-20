LAHORE, Jun 20 (APP):Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is going to organize Olympic Day Archery Championship at Bhurban Stadium Murree on July 2 and 3.

The Olympic Day Archery Championship will be inaugurated by Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar at a colourful opening ceremony on July 2nd while Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) President Lt-Gen (retd) Arif Hasan will grace the closing ceremony as chief guest the next day.