SBP to organise Panthalon training Camp

LAHORE, Jan 4 (APP): Pakistan Panthalon federation and Sports Board Punjab are organizing modern panthalon training camp here from tomorrow, Thursday here under the supervision of a foreign coach.

“Altogether forty players drawn from different parts of the country will take part in the camp”, said a spokesman of SBP while talking to APP on Wednesday.

Famous international coach Bernard Moss will impart the training to the players during the camp which will end on January 17.

The coach will teach the participants the latest techniques of different sports including swimming, running, laser shooting and fencing of international standard to help them to perform better in future panthalon events at international level, he said.

Pakistan modern panthalon has recently won 3 gold medals, in the Hethal Trethal championship held in America.