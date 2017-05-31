SBP to hold training programme for coaches

LAHORE, May 31 (APP): Director General Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar Ahmed

Ghumman said on Wednesday that SBP will hold modern training programme in due course of time to train its coaches to contribute in the overall development of the sports in the province.

“We conducted a similar activity under the supervision of foreign

physical education coaching experts to impart latest coaching techniques to our coaches and we will continue it to rise the overall standard of our games,” he told APP here.

He said SBP under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister has taken a number of steps for the revival and development of the games.

“We are striving for the cause of sports in the province and we have

taken a number of steps as far as creation of infrastructure of sports and its allied facilities is concerned,” he said, adding “On the other hand we are laying special emphasis on the training of our coaches to equip them with the modern coaching knowledge and techniques.”

DG SBP said it is heartening sign that Punjab is emerging as model

province having most modern sports facilities in the shape of sports complexes and grounds.

“The vision of the CM Punjab focuses on creating sports facilities in

all parts of the province to engage the youth in healthy activities,” he said adding “Holding of sports competitions in various disciplines is a step forward to utilize the energy of the youth and to identify new talent for its grooming under a long term plan.”

Ghumman said equal importance is being attached to the women sport

events and women folk are being encouraged to display its talent in different sports events.

“We are confident that SBP talent hunt programme will prove a mile stone in the history of sports by unearthing new talent for various sports and by that way we will be ably serving the country’s sports,” he added.