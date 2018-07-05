SBP to hold Tehsil-level Trials

LAHORE, Jul 05 (APP):Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti directed all provincial coaches to hold trials at tehsil level in all games within a period of one month to identify young talented players.

He issued these instructions during a coaches meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, Assistant Director Raees-ur-Rehman and 44 senior, divisional and provincial coaches of Punjab attended the meeting.

Hafeez Bhatti said after trials, all coaches would form teams in various disciplines and organise sports competitions at Inter-District and Inter-Divisional level.

“The main objective of these trials is to find talented male and female players in all games. Sports Board Punjab will prepare these potential youngsters through professional training for future national and international sports competitions,” he added.

Director Sports further said that Sports Board Punjab, under the leadership of Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, has already taken several useful measures for the promotion of sports in the province. “We are quite confident of finding dozens of young male and female players after these trials in all games from far-flung areas of the province,” he said.