SBP to give grant to all sports associations

LAHORE, Nov 21 (APP):Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir

Jan presided over an important meeting of representatives of all

sports associations of the province here at Punjab Stadium on

Tuesday.

The participants discussed different ways and means for the

promotion of sports in the province.

Director Sports Muhammad Anees Sheikh, Director Admin Javed

Rasheed Chohan, Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) Secretary Idris

Haider Khawaja, Deputy Directors Tariq Wattoo, Hafeez Bhatti and

Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, Shafqat Ali, Liaqat Ali, Sh Mazhar,

Naeem Akhtar and Muhammad Pervez also present during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Muhammad Aamir Jan announced that

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will give grant to sports associations

to hold sports events in the province. A high-profile committee

will also be formed to monitor all the sports affairs in the

province. “The committee will likely to be comprised of Punjab

Olympic Association (PbOA) secretary Idris Haider Khawaja, Salman

Iqbal Butt, Saba Waris, Arshad Sattar and representatives of Sports

Board Punjab”, he informed.

Secretary Sports Punjab further said: “Sports Board Punjab,

on the recommendations of newly-constituted committee, will also

extend financial help to those needy players who have enough

potential to feature in international sports competitions. The

successful athletes will also be rewarded upon their return

from international events”.

He informed the meeting that a 5-year sports plan will also

finalised with the consultation of SBP committee. “A sports calendar

will also be introduced in the province and according to that

calendar, sports competition will be organised at district,

divisional and provincial level”, he added.

Aamir Jan said that the doors of Sports Board Punjab are open

for all sports associations and talented individuals. “We are

committed to take collective efforts for the promotion of sports

in the province”, he stressed.

The participants whole-heartedly appreciated the announcements

of Secretary Sports Punjab.