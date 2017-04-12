SBP team leaves for international marathon in Dushanbe

LAHORE, Apr 12 (APP): Three member Pakistan team left here on Wednesday for Tajikistan to take part in international half marathon being held in Dushanbe from April 13-17.

Pak team which has been sent with the cooperation of Sports Board Punjab comprises athletes Nadeem Hassan , Farhat Batool and coach Ijaz Ahmad Haffez.

Teams from many countries including Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Russia,

Ukraine, Afghanistan, Iran, Canada, Kenya, China, America and France are participating in the four day event.

Nadeem Hassan who belongs to Khushab is the national champion in 42 km race. Female athlete Farhat Batool from Sargodha is the national champion in 10 and 20 km category.

Prior to their departure, they expressed their gratitude to the Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman for sponsoring their tour.

They said that SBP was taking all out measures to promote the games besides taking steps for the welfare of the sportsmen.

They said their participation will add to their experience and they will be learning new methods and techniques to lift the level of their performance.

“We will be displaying our best form and performance to bring good name for our country,” they added.

Deputy Director ,SBP, Muhammad Hafeez Bhatti saw them off at the airport.