SBP talent hunt coaches training camp started

LAHORE, Aug 23 (APP): The first phase of Punjab Chief Minister
Talent Hunt Programme coaches training camp started here on Wednesday
at Punjab Stadium under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab.
In the first phase, the training process has started for 180 coaches
of five games, including cricket, hockey, football, table tennis and badminton.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of coaches training camp, Director
General Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman said the high-profile
coaches training camp has been launched to raise the standard of sports coaching in the province. “We can’t produce world class sports stars
without having properly trained coaches. After getting training under thoroughly professional coaches, our sportsmen can offer reasonable performances in international sports competitions,” he added.
Ghumman further said that 10 to 12 years age is the right time to
pick youngsters for grooming. “Only fully-trained and professional
coaches can provide proper guidance to talented youngsters,” he explained.
He informed that a consultant will be deputed in every district of
Punjab province. “These consultants will pick the potential players from their respective districts. Sports Board Punjab will organize sports competitions among those young players at district, divisional and then
at provincial level. In this way we will be able to discover genuine talented players who will put up encouraging performances in international sports tournaments in near future,” he elaborated.
In the initial stage of coaches training camp, various sports legends
and expert trainers are giving training to 36 coaches each of five games – cricket, hockey, football, table tennis and badminton.
According to schedule, the training camp of cricket coaches started
at Sports Board Punjab Conference Room No. 2, the hockey camp began at Punjab International Swimming Complex, football camp at Punjab Football Stadium, badminton and table tennis camps started at Tennis Stadium
Nishtar Park Sports Complex.
On the opening day, Director Sports Muhammad Anees Sheikh, Dr Asad
Abbas, Shamsa Hashmi, Salman Iqbal Butt, Maj Azhar Arif and other experts delivered lectures on important topics like sports injuries, sports nutrition, doping, vigilance, anti-corruption and psychology etc.
SBP talent hunt coaches training camp started
LAHORE, Aug 23 (APP): The first phase of Punjab Chief Minister