SBP striving for nurturing hockey talent: DG SBP

LAHORE, Aug 06 (APP):Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan has said that Pakistan has plenty of talent in hockey and the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is striving to nurture that talent in a proper way.

He expressed these views at the final match of the 71st Independence Day celebrations Inter-School Hockey Tournament at the Mini Hockey Stadium, here on Monday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan and former hockey Olympian Naveed Alam

were also present on the occasion. Naveed Alam and Additional Manager Sports Unique Group of Colleges Habib Azhar also presented a shield to Aamir Jan on this occasion.

The final match of 71st Independence Day celebrations Inter-School Hockey Tournament was played between DPS Model Town and Aitchison Campus Boys High School. DPS Model Town defeated Aitchison Campus Boys High School 4-2 goals in a penalty shoot-out. In the stipulated time, both the teams had scored one goal each.

Director General Sports Punjab said the SBP was working hard for

revival of hockey and Mini Hockey Stadium laced with international standard astro-turf and floodlights playing a notable role in this regard. “The newly-upgraded ground is providing a golden opportunity to young male and female hockey players to polish their hockey skills. Now the hockey

players can utilise this top class facility 24 hours due to installation

of floodlights,” he added.

Answering a question, Muhammad Aamir Jan said the Mini Hockey Stadium will help Pakistan in producing several top class hockey players in future. “Sports Board Punjab will utilise all of its resources for the revival of hockey, the national game of Pakistan,” he maintained.