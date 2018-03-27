SBP providing sports facilities to talented players

LAHORE, March 27 (APP):Divisional Sports Officer Nadim Qaiser presented a shield to Director Admin Javed Rasheed Chohan on the

successful holding of the 4th South Asian International Wushu Championship at National Hockey Stadium, on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Javed Rasheed Chohan said Sports Board Punjab (SBP) was making solid efforts to provide the

best sports facilities to young talented players for overall development of the game.

“The game of wushu was getting popularity rapidly among the young generation of the country. Our players would get great amount of confidence by playing alongside international teams. Our organizers deserve appreciation on the successful holding of

4th South Asian International Wushu Championship,” he added.