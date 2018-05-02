SBP launches swimmers camp for World Summer Games

LAHORE, May 02 (APP):Sports Board Punjab (SBP), under the direction of Secretary Sports Punjab, Muhammad Aamir Jan, on Wednesday launched a swimming camp of Pakistan special swimmers at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex here on Wednesday.

The swimming camp is being conducted for the preparation of World Summer Games scheduled to be held at Abu Dhabi in March 2019. It’s pertinent to mention here that Pakistan contingent will feature in the World Summer Games under the banner of Special Olympic Pakistan.

Sports Board Punjab’s expert coaches are imparting training to as many as 30 male and female swimmers at the swimming camp being held under the supervision of Director Sports Muhammad Anees Sheikh.