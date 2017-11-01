SBP holds farewell ceremony in honour of retired employees

LAHORE, Nov 01 (APP):Sports Board Punjab (SBP) gave a befitting send-off to its two retired employees in a graceful farewell ceremony held at National Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

Director Admin Javed Rasheed Chohan was the chief guest at the farewell ceremony which was held in honour of SBP employees Amjad Butt photographer and Deen Muhammad baildar. Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Assistant Director Ch Zahoor Ahmed and a large number of SBP employees also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Director Admin admired the services of retired employees. “Amjad Butt photographer and DeenMuhammad baildar served Sports Board Punjab with full dedication and their services will be remembered for a long time,” he added.