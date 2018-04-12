SBP to hold month long swimming training camp

LAHORE, Apr 12 (APP):Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will conduct swimming training and coaching camp for beginners at state-of-the-art Punjab International Swimming Complex from April 16.

Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan said on Thursday that International ASCA Level-3 certified coaches and consultants will supervise the camp.

“Our passionate, skilled and experienced coaches will impart the training of basic swimming skills, all strokes and techniques through video analysis, bio mechanics and advanced drills,” he added.

“The aspiring swimmers of 5 to 16 years age can register themselves for training camp till April 15, 2018. Registration forms are available at Punjab International Swimming Complex,” he added.

The camp will continue till May 15 and the timing of the course will be 5pm to 7pm from Monday to Friday.