SBP Governor calls on Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor

Ashraf Mahmood Wathra called on Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday and briefed him on the latest position of the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

According to a Finance Ministry press statement, the SBP Governor informed the minister that on December 30, 2016, the SBP had released its ‘First Quarterly Report for Financial Year 2016 17 on the State of Pakistan’s Economy’.

He said according to the report, preliminary macroeconomic data signalled a stable growth momentum during the year.

The SBP Governor also apprised the minister of the progress made in the implementation of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS).

The minister expressed appreciation for the efforts of SBP and said the present government’s economic policies had resulted in record growth in the foreign exchange reserves over the last three years, which had enabled Pakistan to achieve macroeconomic stability.

He emphasized that the government was now focused on attaining

higher, inclusive and sustainable economic growth. He said that the successful implementation of measures such as NFIS would play a key role in that regard.