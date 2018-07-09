SBP distributes prize money among winners of boxing championship

LAHORE, Jul 09 (APP):Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has dispatched cash prizes, medals and certificates to the medal winners of recently-organised Punjab Open Inter-Division Boxing Championship.

Overall a big amount of Rs 2,562,000 has been distributed among the performers of the event, said a spokesman for the SBP here on Monday.

He informed that cash prizes, medals and appreciation certificates of medal winners have been sent to respective divisional sports officers. “The gold medal winners have been given Rs 50,000 each, silver medalists Rs 25,000 each, while the bronze medalists got Rs 12,000 each.

Hundreds of young boxers including several women featured in the Punjab Open Inter-Division Boxing Championship. British boxer Amir Khan was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the grand event.