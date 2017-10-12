SBP DG urges coaches to equip players through modern training

LAHORE, Oct 12 (APP):Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan has called upon the provincial coaches to train young players with the help of modern techniques.

He issued these instructions during an important meeting with the Punjab coaches at Sports Board Punjab, on Thursday.

Director Sports Muhammad Anees Sheikh, Deputy Director Hafeez Bhatti and coaches of various games from across the province also attended the meeting.

Aamir Jan said that it’s a responsibility of coaches to find fresh talent in their respective localities and equip them with modern training. “We are living in modern era and it is right time to get rid of old coaching methods. Sports Board Punjab has planned to hold mega events in badminton, squash, table tennis and other games in near future, so it is very important for our coaches to prepare themselves

for future grand sporting competitions,” he added.

Giving guidelines he said: “A sports coach is just like a teacher.

He knows the nature and attitudes of his players and he’s the man who can remove the flaws of a player’s techniques tactically.

“A coach has a great role in discovering new sports potential especially at grassroots level,” he said adding that “character-building of a player also rests with the coach.”