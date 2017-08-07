SBP Cricket academies producing positive results, Hanif Abbasi

LAHORE, Aug 7 (APP)- Chairman Steering Committee Sports Punjab Hanif

Abbasi said the cricket academies headed by legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas are

producing positive results across the province.

He said this while talking media on the third day of Chief Minister

Jashan-e-Azadi Inter-Academies Cricket Cup at LCCA ground here on Monday.

Legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas,President, Lahore City Cricket

Association, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad, former international cricketer Masood Anwar,

former Test cricketer Attaur Rehman and large number cricket lovers were also present

on this occasion.

Hanif Abbasi said Punjab government has initiated dozens of sports

projects in the province. “Sports projects at such a large scale have never been seen in

the 70-year history of Pakistan. A heavy budget has been allocated for sports projects in

far-flung areas of the province,” he added.

He said the sports projects are being built as international standard so

that youth of the country can take maximum benefit out of these facilities. “These

projects will help Pakistan in producing world class athletes in various games,” he

maintained.

Hanif Abbasi informed that a grand sports complex is being constructed

at 280 kanal land in Kasur. “Astro-turfs are being laid in Jhang and Pir Mehal cities. 100

cricket grounds are also being prepared. Sports complex are also under-construction in

cities of Badoki, Pandoki and Saraich. Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium is in final stages

of completion,” he added.