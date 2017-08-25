SBP coaches training camp in full swing

LAHORE, Aug 25 (APP)- The coaches training camp under Sports Board

Punjab’s Chief Minister Talent Hunt Programme is in full swing at Nishtar Park Sports Complex here.

On the third day of the camp, the 180 coaches of five games – cricket,

hockey, football, table tennis and badminton attended the lectures of sports legends and expert trainers attentively.

The experts including Director Sports Muhammad AneesSheikh, Shamsa Hashmi,

Salman Iqbal Butt, Maj(retd) Azhar Arif and Dr Asad Abbas also conducted question/answer sessions during their respective lectures.

Director Sports Muhammad Anees Sheikh delivered a detailed lecture to

hockey coaches. During his lecture, he said that a coach must find ways and means to keep young and new players engaged in the game. Salman Iqbal Butt while giving lecture to football coaches highlighted the importance of nutrition in sports. “It’s essential for a player to take perfect diet if he wants to perform well in his game. If didn’t do this he can’t build his stamina and thus he can’t excel in the field,” he explained.

Sports psychology was the topic for Shamsa Hashmi Who taught the badminton

coaches about the role of psychology in sports. Dr Asad Abbasand Maj (retd) Azhar Arif delivered lectures to cricket and hockey coaches respectively.