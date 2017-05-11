SBP appoints known singer Waris Baig as its honorary advisor

LAHORE, May 11 (APP): Sports Board Punjab has appointed famous singer, Waris Baig as its honorary advisor for the promotion of sports and culture in the province.

Director General, SBP, Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman here on Thursday gave the appointment letter to Waris and expressed the hope that he will support the efforts of the SBP for the overall development of sports and culture by using his expertise.

“We need celebrities from all walks to life to contribute in developing a new culture of games in the province “,said Ghumman.

Waris speaking on the occasion acknowledged the efforts of SBP for the revival and promotion of the sports throughout the province. ” DG SBP, under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif , is taking keen interest in the creation of new sports structure besides holding sports events to engage the youth in healthy activities