LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP):The second phase of divisional sports competitions of Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar will kick off here from April 14 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

The competitions of 24 games including 15 for men and nine for women will be organized during the second phase of Annual Sports Calendar events. The trials of 24 games are under way at all divisional headquarters and will be completed on April 12.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar on Wednesday said that the annual Sports Calendar competitions will be very useful for the future of sports in the province. “The male and female players of Punjab will get sufficient opportunity to express their talent through this programme,” he added.

“Sports Board Punjab has launched the Annual Sports Calendar programme to set up sports culture in the province. We also organized 72nd Punjab Games quite successfully in Lahore,” said DG SBP.

Nadeem Sarwar said that under-16 players from across the province featured in the first phase of Annual Sports Calendar competitions actively. “We hope that young talented players will also participate in the second phase of Annual Sports Calendar events with full fervor,” he explained.