Saudi Minister unveils media plan for Hajj-2018

JEDDAH, Aug 3 (APP):Saudi Minister for Culture and Information Dr Awad Al-Awad Friday unveiled the media plan
to ensure extensive and comprehensive coverage of Manasik-e Hajj-2018 and facilitate
800 foreign journalists, arriving here from across the world for the specific purpose.
Addressing the launching ceremony, he commended the efforts of the participating
Saudi government agencies and their cooperation for the success of the pilgrimage
season and praised their keenness to achieve integration and coordination among
them.
He thanked Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their
generosity and generous support to enable the Saudi Ministry of Information and
government agencies to participate in the Hajj proceedings.
The Saudi Ministry has produced as many as 60 videos on Hajj reflecting efforts
of the Kingdom to extend maximum facilities to guests of All Almighty at the holy land
with creative and innovative ideas.
The Information Minister also launched the website of this season
http://hajjmedia.gov.sa to be the main media source for the work of Hajj
news, data and information, and the implementation of its initiatives and
activities and events.
This year, Dr Awad said the ministry will host more than 800 prominent foreign
media professionals to cover the Manasik-e-Hajj and highlight them in a professional
manner for the Muslims around the world.
He said the ministry has equipped several media centers in Makkah Mukarramah
and the holy places to facilitate journalists and media professionals and provide them
all required media services like communication networks, computers, studios and
mechanisms to facilitate their mission to cover Manasik-e-Hajj.
The minister said the media centers would provide live and photographic images
and complete information and data on the Kingdom’s achievements in expanding the
two Holy Mosques, developing surrounding urban areas and extensive constructions,
carried out in the holy sites to facilitate pilgrims and Umrah pilgrims.
During the ceremony, a video was screened to highlight objectives of the media
plan and convey true image of the Kingdom and its holy services.
The video presented the initiatives and strategies included in the plan, most
notably the new identity and the slogan of Hajj 1439H “The World in the Heart of
the Kingdom”, the media handling strategy for Hajj, the main media messages,
the media production plan and its implementation mechanisms, the international
media plan and its features, mechanisms and stages of implementation, proactive
media for media crises, and the comprehensive digital media campaign.
Saudi Minister unveils media plan for Hajj-2018
