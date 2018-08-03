Saudi Minister unveils media plan for Hajj-2018

JEDDAH, Aug 3 (APP):Saudi Minister for Culture and Information Dr Awad Al-Awad Friday unveiled the media plan

to ensure extensive and comprehensive coverage of Manasik-e Hajj-2018 and facilitate

800 foreign journalists, arriving here from across the world for the specific purpose.

Addressing the launching ceremony, he commended the efforts of the participating

Saudi government agencies and their cooperation for the success of the pilgrimage

season and praised their keenness to achieve integration and coordination among

them.

He thanked Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their

generosity and generous support to enable the Saudi Ministry of Information and

government agencies to participate in the Hajj proceedings.

The Saudi Ministry has produced as many as 60 videos on Hajj reflecting efforts

of the Kingdom to extend maximum facilities to guests of All Almighty at the holy land

with creative and innovative ideas.

The Information Minister also launched the website of this season

http://hajjmedia.gov.sa to be the main media source for the work of Hajj

news, data and information, and the implementation of its initiatives and

activities and events.

This year, Dr Awad said the ministry will host more than 800 prominent foreign

media professionals to cover the Manasik-e-Hajj and highlight them in a professional

manner for the Muslims around the world.

He said the ministry has equipped several media centers in Makkah Mukarramah

and the holy places to facilitate journalists and media professionals and provide them

all required media services like communication networks, computers, studios and

mechanisms to facilitate their mission to cover Manasik-e-Hajj.

The minister said the media centers would provide live and photographic images

and complete information and data on the Kingdom’s achievements in expanding the

two Holy Mosques, developing surrounding urban areas and extensive constructions,

carried out in the holy sites to facilitate pilgrims and Umrah pilgrims.

During the ceremony, a video was screened to highlight objectives of the media

plan and convey true image of the Kingdom and its holy services.

The video presented the initiatives and strategies included in the plan, most

notably the new identity and the slogan of Hajj 1439H “The World in the Heart of

the Kingdom”, the media handling strategy for Hajj, the main media messages,

the media production plan and its implementation mechanisms, the international

media plan and its features, mechanisms and stages of implementation, proactive

media for media crises, and the comprehensive digital media campaign.