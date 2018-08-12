Saudi King Salman felicitates Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP):Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent congratulations to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on his party’s victory in the July 25 general elections.

“The cable was sent on the occasion of Imran Khan’s victory in the parliamentary elections in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Sunday said.