Saudi investment to usher new era of development in Pakistan: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday said billions of dollars investment in different sectors by Saudi Arabia would usher a new era of development and prosperity in Pakistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih here, a press release said.

The minister said Pakistan’s annual oil import would cut down by $1.2 billion annually after setting up of an oil refinery and petrochemical complex being set up at Gwadar with Saudi Arabia’s investment.

The recent agreements with Saudi Arabia in diverse fields would help restore confidence of foreign investors in business-friendly policies of Pakistan, he added.

Ghulam Sarwar said increased business activities in Pakistan would also help create more job opportunities for the younger generation.

Additional Secretary Petroleum Dr Tanveer Qureshi, Joint Secretary Tauqeer Hussain, Managing Director Pakistan State Oil Jehangir Ali Shah, Director General (Oil) Jamil Saleem, DG (Minerals) Muhammad Iqbal and Director (Refinery) Babar Majeed were also present in the meeting.