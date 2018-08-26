Saudi Information Minister lauds media for outstanding Hajj coverage

JEDDAH, Aug 26 (APP):Saudi Minister for information Dr. Awwad Alawwad has appreciated journalists’ professional reporting during the Hajj-2018.

Addressing to a reception dinner hosted by him in honour of Islamic World’s media representatives here, the minister said journalists from around the Islamic world has done a great job in telling the truth to world about arrangements made by the Kingdom.

“By successful coverage, I mean that you have shared the core messages of the pilgrimage to Makkah with the world. You have done so by highlighting the important elements of the pilgrimage. By the Grace of God, the pilgrims remained safe throughout their stay in the Kingdom”, Dr. Awwad said.

The minister went on to say “today we not just celebrate media persons who dedicated their time and energy to telling the truth and in the service of the Islamic nation, but we also celebrate the successful media coverage of Hajj”.

The minister informed the audience that Saudi Arabia is and will always remain proud to be able to serve the two Holy Mosques and their guests. The government works tirelessly and steadfastly to ensure that the performance of Hajj becomes a lifetime experience for an individual. The Kingdom, he said hopes that with the determination and dedication of its people and by leveraging technology, it will be able to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030.

Extending compliments to the Custodian of the Two Holly Mosques, King Suleman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Suleman, Dr Awwad said “Our leadership is tirelessly working to fulfil this aspiration”. He said steadfast support by the two enabled the Ministry of Media to carry out its responsibilities effectively and successfully during Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam”.

He said Saudi Arabia opened its ports to receive pilgrims from every corner of the globe. It provided the guests of Allah with many valuable free services. All pilgrims were treated equally. “These Services has silenced the critics and forced them to drop any agenda to cash in on the event to derive political mileages” he said while pointing towards some forces who were engaged to politicise the hajj.

The minister further informed that by holding responsibility to transmit this great event to the world, the ministry launched 19 digital channels in six languages and published 1,000 news reports and features via the Center for Government Communication (CGC) that functions under the Ministry of Media.

“We also published 1,352 press statements issued by the Ministry. Hajj rituals were broadcast live on New Media platforms” he said adding that the Ministry supported and addressed to the needs of 151 news agencies and channels from 27 countries”. He further informed that Saudi Media Ministry set up seven media centres in Makkah, Madinah, the Holy places, Jeddah and other areas.

Minister extended gratitude to the members of Arab, Islamic and international media delegations for their contribution to the overall success of the media coverage of Hajj.

It is worth mentioning here that famous Pakistani celebrity and film actor Fawad Khan, on the occasion said that he had gone through a marvellous experience of performance of Hajj. He appreciated enhanced Hajj arrangements made by the Saudi government. Fawad appreciated the efforts made by Saudi government towards synchronising Saudi Arabia with modern technology and development under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holly Mosques and the “young Muslim Leader” Muhammad Bin Suleman, the Crown Prince.

The grand reception was attended by a large number of visiting journalists and officials/ dignitaries from the Saudi government.

Also present on the occasion, Kristiane Verena Backer, a German television presenter, television journalist and author of famous book ‘MTV to Mecca: How Islam Inspired My Life’ was also among the guests who performed Hajj. Sharing her experience, she said that she has witnessed the superb Hajj arrangements during the Hajj.