Saudi Information Minister highlights services of Saudi king, leadership for Hujjaj

JEDDAH, Aug 16 (APP)::Saudi Minister of Information Dr. Awad bin Saleh Al-Awad thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, for the continuous efforts exerted by the Government of the Kingdom to provide the best services, security and safety for the Hujjaj during the current Hajj season.

The minister expressed these views Thursday during his visit to various media centres, set up in Hajj venues for coverage of Hajj 2018.

He specifically mentioned the harnessing of all the resources and facilitate for the performance of pilgrimage and access to the holy places for all Muslims without any discrimination.

Al-Awad pointed out that Saudi Arabia welcomes all Muslims in the world to perform the religious obligations, stressing its categorical rejection of attempts to politicize the Hajj or use it for purposes of disturbing this worship.

The visit was focused to find out the preparations to receive the local and global media for the great scene to the world at the headquarters of the Ministry of Radio and Television and the Saudi Press Agency and information centers in Arafat, Muzdalifah and Mina.

Al Awad said that the ministry has equipped several media centers in Makkah and holy places this year to serve its guests from journalists and media professionals from inside and outside the Kingdom, and provided them with all the services required for the press, technology, communication networks, computers and studios.

He pointed out that the Kingdom is hosting more than 800 media professionals from outside the Kingdom to cover the Manasik Hajj and highlight them in a professional manner, commensurate with the status of this great imitative and the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Al Awad added it is a great effort to host the great number of guests of the Lord and facilitate their obligatory performance, with six official radio stations and 10 international broadcasters in 10 languages, providing news bulletins and daily programs on Hajj, and 16 direct digital publishing channels in 6 languages, working around the clock covering the pilgrimage season in a creative, fast and innovative way.

Dr. Awad Al-Awad said that in recognition of the Ministry of Information’s effort of the importance of digital media and its influential role in the world of modern technology and the speed of its information delivery, it launched last year the International CIC and its account on Twitter @CICSaudi.

In order to strengthen relations with the international media, and to pursue more open policy to the world public, and begin to broadcast information and documented data on the events and facts, humanitarian work and services performed in several languages, primarily in English, French and German.

The digital media for government communication center is to document the digital creative work of government agencies, and to highlight its efforts, and the dissemination of the media message of the Kingdom locally and internationally, and media work of government under a single platform template professional, in addition to the existing platforms bodies of the Ministry.

Al Awad reviewed the efforts exerted by the ministry’s departments and sectors to cover the pilgrimage with more than 1,000 administrative, media, technical staff, a number of media centers and studios in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, Madinah and the holy places.

The media centers have been equipped with a number of Saudi technicians, media professionals, editors, photographers and designers who have been invited to provide support and support to their fellow Arab and foreign journalists involved in Hajj coverage for conducting interviews with their guests.

The Minister of Information pointed out that the ministry chose its slogan for this year “the world in the heart of the Kingdom”, which derives its spirituality from the prayer of the father of the prophets Abraham (peace be upon him).

This slogan derives its credibility from the Kingdom’s achievements in expanding the two holy mosques and the development of the surrounding urban area, and the huge constructions and infrastructure in the holy sites.

Al-Awad praised the performance of the system of government agencies that work for the success of the Mecca Road Initiative, which comes in line with the direction of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Highness the Crown Prince, for the development that will facilitate the performance of the pilgrimage and upgrading the services provided to pilgrims.