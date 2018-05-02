Saudi delegation, led by Minister of Energy call on PM

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP):Khalid A. Al-Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arab on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and discussed with him his country’s interest in strengthening economic and trade relations between the two brotherly countries.

He was accompanied by Dr. Mosaad M.A. Alaiban, Member of the Council of the Ministers,

Advisor to the Royal Saudi Court, Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Special Advisor to the

Minister of Defence and Nawaf Saeed bin Al-Malkiy, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi delegation conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Highness Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to the prime minister.

He informed the prime minister of Saudi Arabia’s interest in closer economic and trade relations with Pakistan.

The prime minister welcoming the Saudi delegation reiterated Pakistan’s close fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and the government’s commitment to strengthen the bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.

The prime minister also conveyed his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Highness Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.