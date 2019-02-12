Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to yield positive impact on Pak economy: PFC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):The upcoming visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan would have positive impact on economy of Pakistan, said Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq.

In a press statement issued here, while presiding over a meeting of PFC Board of Directors, he stressed the need for enhancing bilateral economic ties and trade relations between the two brotherly Islamic countries besides improving the same with other Gulf states.

He said a record investment package being prepared by Riyadh for Islamabad was likely to provide relief and would also provide huge opportunity to business community to attain maximal benefits from this deal.

He further said this tour would help forge unity among Muslim Ummah, which is an urgent need of the hour for boosting mutual trade among Muslim states to cope with global economic challenges effectively.

He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for deciding to play active role for revival of the economy and started inviting foreign investors and buyers and to boost the volume of the exports.

Kashif said PFC would play its role for boosting local furniture sector and in this regard, it would dispatch delegations to Saudi Arabia and Gulf states to explore new vistas of trade in furniture industry and invite furniture makers and investors to visit Pakistan and invest in Pakistani furniture sector to earn billions of rupees as there is huge scope and ample opportunities in this sector for investment.

He said Saudi Arabia would provide opportunities for Pakistani furniture producers after UAE as there was great potential of expanding furniture trade as Pakistani handmade traditional furniture is at higher demands in international markets.

He further said they would also hold meetings with their counterparts in Saudi Arabia to chalk out a combined business strategy to enhance trade between both the countries.

PFC chief underscored that there should be regular exchange of meetings between the investors and businessmen of the both countries.

It would open up new avenues of investment and will further boost the relations between the two countries, he said.