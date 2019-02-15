ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman would arrive here on a two-day visit of Pakistan on February 17.
Earlier, according to the Foreign Office, the Crown Prince’s two-day visit was scheduled a day earlier on February 16.
Saudi Crown Prince to pay two-day visit to Pakistan on Feb 17-18
