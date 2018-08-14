Saudi Crown Prince phones Imran Khan; felicitates on election victory

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Tuesday telephoned Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and congratulated him on his party’s victory in the recent general election.

During the telephonic conversation, the Saudi Crown Prince said as Pakistan had vast trade and economic opportunities, the Kingdom was keen to make investment in the country and strengthen the bilateral trade relations, a press statement issued by PTI’s Central Media Department here said.

Imran Khan mentioned the effective anti-corruption drive run in the Kingdom under the supervision of Crown Prince Salman and said as true and effective governance was possible only through the elimination of corruption, his government would benefit from the experiences of the Crown Prince in this respect.

He also expressed his determination to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The leaders from two countries will also visit each other’s country soon, the statement concluded.