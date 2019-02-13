Saudi crown prince accompanying high-powered delegation to arrive Pakistan on Feb 16

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):A red carpet welcome awaits Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman upon his arrival, who will be undertaking his first ever two-day state level visit to Pakistan from February 16 to 17, since his elevation to the position of Crown Prince in April 2017.

He is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, accompanied by a high-powered delegation including members of the Saudi Royal family, key ministers and leading businessmen.