Saudi Consul General in Karachi passes away

KARACHI, Oct 21 (APP):The Consul General of Saudi Arabia in Karachi, Mohammad Abdullah Abdul Daim, passed away here on

Saturday morning.

The Dean of Honorary Consul Corps Sindh, Dr. Ikhtiar Baig, said that the diplomat died of cardiac arrest.

He said that he visited the Saudi Consulate here and offered condolences with the Saudi diplomats.

Dr. Baig said that arrangements are being made to shift the body of the deceased to Saudi Arab.

He stated that Mohammad Abdullah Abdul Daim, who had completed his three years’ term in Karachi was elevated as Ambassador and was awaiting his new posting.

Dr. Baig while expressing his deep sorrow and grief said that the deceased was a true friend of Pakistan.