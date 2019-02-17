ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):The Saudi power producing company ACWA Power on Sunday expressed its willingness to invest around $ 4 billion in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector.
The intention to this regard was expressed during a meeting between a Saudi investors’ delegation led by ACWA Power Chairman Mohammad A Abunayyan and the Pakistani side headed by Minister for Finance Asad Umar here at the Board of Investment (BoI).
Saudi company to invest $4 bln in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector
